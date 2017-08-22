Menu
John_Daly_Nicor_1025
Daly Named VP of Sales at NICOR

NICOR Inc. (Albuquerque, NM): John Daly has joined the company’s leadership team as vice president of sales. He was recently principal of R&D Lighting & Controls, an Illinois-based lighting agency specializing in commercial and industrial lighting and control solutions. Previously, he served as vice president of international sales for Cree Lighting where he oversaw all global sales offices and developed sales strategies and channels around the world. With more than 26 years of lighting industry experience, Daly has a track record of success improving growth and cultivating strong business relationships, and has held numerous executive leadership roles for companies including Lightech (GE), Color Kinetics (Philips), Rig-A-Lite and GE Lighting.  Daly will report to NICOR’s President and CEO Rocklan Lawrence and be based out of Atlanta, GA.

Daly will manage NICOR’s regional and inside sales teams and execute strategies for greater market penetration throughout NICOR’s supply chain. He’ll also work to strengthen NICOR’s direct and national accounts programs while implementing sales initiatives that propel company growth. His background also includes new product planning and implementation, OEM management, and the establishment of new sales and marketing channels. Daly has a bachelor’s of science degree from Michigan State University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

