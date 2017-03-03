Menu
Philips Lighting and Ecobain Gardens Transform First Commercial Vertical Farm Operation in Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

Philips Lighting and Ecobain Gardens Transform First Commercial Vertical Farm Operation in Canada.

Green Market>Lighting

Ecobain Vertical Farms in Canada Go LED

The facility converted to Philips GreenPower LEDs for improved crop quality.

Dutch lighting giant Philips Lighting recently completed installation of its GreenPower LED Production Modules at Ecobain Gardens, the largest commercial vertical farm operation in Canada. Philips said by upgrading the fluorescent lighting previously used in the facility to LED, the company is helping the vertical farming pioneer to produce at commercial scale, accelerate growing cycles and grow healthier, more consistent

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Study Examines Role of Color Shift in LED Lifespan
Jun 14, 2017
Health Store Turns to Lighting to Convey Wellness
Health Store Turns to Lighting to Convey Wellness
Jun 13, 2017
BagozziStartLighting
Bagozzi Joins Start Lighting as Director of Sales
Jun 12, 2017
GE Lighting to Be Sold
Jun 09, 2017