Ecobain Vertical Farms in Canada Go LED

Dutch lighting giant Philips Lighting recently completed installation of its GreenPower LED Production Modules at Ecobain Gardens, the largest commercial vertical farm operation in Canada. Philips said by upgrading the fluorescent lighting previously used in the facility to LED, the company is helping the vertical farming pioneer to produce at commercial scale, accelerate growing cycles and grow healthier, more consistent
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments