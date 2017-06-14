Menu
Gear>Product Galleries

EW's Top 10 LED Picks for June, 2017

EWTop10LEDsJune2017Maxlite
Start Slideshow

Our Top 10 LED picks for June are in. Congratulations to the product managers and the marketing teams from Acclaim Lighting, Eaton, EYE Lighting, Focal Point, Forest Lighting, Hubbell Lighting, Kichler Lighting, Legrand/Wattsopper, Maxlite and Modern Forms.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected].

 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EW's Top 10 LED Picks for February, 2017
EW's Top 10 LED Picks for February, 2017
Feb 17, 2017
Top 10 LED Picks for March 2017
Top 10 LED Picks for March 2017
Mar 17, 2017
EWTop10LEDsApril2017
EW's Top 10 LED Picks for April, 2017
Apr 20, 2017
EW's Top 10 LED Picks from LightFair 2017
May 18, 2017