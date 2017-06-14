EW's Top 10 LED Picks for June, 2017

Our Top 10 LED picks for June are in. Congratulations to the product managers and the marketing teams from Acclaim Lighting, Eaton, EYE Lighting, Focal Point, Forest Lighting, Hubbell Lighting, Kichler Lighting, Legrand/Wattsopper, Maxlite and Modern Forms.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected].