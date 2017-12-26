Exterior Lighting Highlights Mixed-Use Renovation

A two-story commercial building that opened in the 1989s in Greenfield Park, Quebec, recently underwent a major refresh to keep pace with some of the brands with offices there. Tenants in the building, 4890-4898 Taschereau Boulevard, include Baton Rouge, Neuro Rive-Sud and Vimat – all well-known brands in Quebec. The building’s owners, BTB REIT, a real estate investment trust that owns 70 commercial, office and industrial properties in eastern Canada, brought in Concept