GE Issues Recall on LED Tube Lamps Sold Through Lowe's

GE Lighting, Nela Park, OH, issued a recall through the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) regarding LED tube lamps sold in two-packs through Lowe’s stores nationwide. The pins on one end of the Cool White Universal T8/T12 LED tube lamps can be energized during installation or removal, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.

No injuries have been reported related to the hazard, according to the CPSC website. GE Lighting is offering refunds for the recalled product, about 46,000 of which have been sold through Lowe’s stores or the company’s Lowes.com website from November 2017 through April 2018 for about $15. The lamps are manufactured in China.

Anyone seeking more information can find it at the Product Safety Information section of the GE Lighting website at www.gelighting.com.

Here's the CPSC notice: GE Lighting Recalls LED Tube Lamps Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores