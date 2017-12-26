Menu
Hamman_Shat_R_Shield_1025
Green Market>Lighting

Hamann Signs On with Shat-R-Shield as Western Region Sales Manager

Hamann has extensive work experience with electrical distribution, architects, engineers and lighting designers and has won many awards for end user conversions and sales performance.

Shat-R-Shield Inc. (Salisbury, NC): Joseph Hamann has accepted the position of Western Region Sales Manager. He was previously Executive Sales Representative for LEDVANCE (formerly Osram Sylvania). Hamann has worked in the lighting industry – both LED and traditional – since 1981. He has extensive work experience with electrical distribution, architects, engineers and lighting designers and has won many awards for end user conversions and sales performance. Hamann’s territory will include Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska Hawaii, British Colombia and Alberta.

TAGS: People
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Renovated exterior lighting
Exterior Lighting Highlights Mixed-Use Renovation
Dec 27, 2017
Suman-Parajuli-ULT
Parajuli Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Field Applications Engineer
Dec 26, 2017
Lebron_Mansion.jpg
LeBron James Lights $23 Million LA Mansion with ADG Lighting Products
Dec 21, 2017
Knuffke_Wattstopper
Wattstopper’s Knuffke Volunteer for Executive Post at Lighting Controls Association
Dec 18, 2017