Hamann Signs On with Shat-R-Shield as Western Region Sales Manager

Shat-R-Shield Inc. (Salisbury, NC): Joseph Hamann has accepted the position of Western Region Sales Manager. He was previously Executive Sales Representative for LEDVANCE (formerly Osram Sylvania). Hamann has worked in the lighting industry – both LED and traditional – since 1981. He has extensive work experience with electrical distribution, architects, engineers and lighting designers and has won many awards for end user conversions and sales performance. Hamann’s territory will include Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska Hawaii, British Colombia and Alberta.