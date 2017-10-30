Harbour Group Buys Green Creative

Green Creative, San Bruno, CA, has been acquired by Harbour Group, a privately owned, operations-focused company based in St. Louis, MO. Green Creative’s co-founders, Cole Zucker and Guillaume Vidal, will continue their key leadership roles in the business. The company will join alongside ILP Holdings Corp., a Florida-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting, to expand Harbour Group’s participation in the lighting industry.

Since its founding in 2010, Green Creative has served the North American commercial lighting market with LED lamps and LED luminaires. With its headquarters in Silicon Valley, CA and R&D center in Shanghai, the company’s LED lighting solutions have been widely adopted by some of the largest companies in the world, according to a press release announcing the acquisition. Anchored by strong integrated R&D capabilities and patented technology, Green Creative innovation, performance and reliability have been recognized year after year by the Illuminating Engineering Society Progress Report, the LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards, Edison Report, Lighting For Tomorrow, NAILD and more.

With over four decades of experience, Harbour Group supports its operating companies with operational resources and capital to help them realize their growth potential and complete add-on acquisitions as necessary. “The two brands will remain independent and constitute the foundation for Harbour Group’s foray into the lighting industry,” says Jeff Fox, Harbour Group’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Harbour Group’s operational expertise in scaling fast growing businesses combined with its financial resources presents a great opportunity to bring our company and people to the next level,” added Green Creative’s Zucker in the press release.

Jason Hendren, the founder of ILP, says the companies have highly complementary offerings with minimum overlap. “Combining Green Creative’s lamp, commercial and residential downlight, and track products with ILP’s industrial, commercial, and outdoor products allows our channel partners to complete an entire project with a unique product mix,” he said.

The press release also said Green Creative will now be able to leverage ILP’s US-based manufacturing capabilities for BAA (Buy America Act) compliant product lines as well as greatly expand late-stage assembly capabilities.