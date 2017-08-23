KSA Lighting & Controls Expands its Representation of Acuity Brands in Central  Illinois and Iowa

The KSA Lighting & Controls rep agency, based in Hanover Park, IL, is expanding its reach into central Illinois and Iowa. A recent merger with Philip McCully & Associates, Toluca, IL, which also represents Acuity, will allow the two agencies to combine resources to support customers in central Illinois. And in related news, the company announced that beginning Sept. 1 it will now represent Acuity Brands in Iowa and add a Des Moines office.

Philip McCully & Associates was founded in 1973 representing Acuity Brands along with some of the most well-known lighting and controls brands in the industry. Located in Toluca, the agency has 13 associates serving the entire central Illinois market including Bloomington, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur, Galesburg, Peoria and Springfield. According to information on its website, KSA was founded in 1988 as a manufacturers’ representative agency for Lithonia Lighting. Jim Williams acquired the agency in 2004 and has grown the agency to 90-plus associates representing over 100 lighting and controls manufacturers.

“McCully & Associates is a highly respected agency that has strong market penetration and prides itself on excellent service and strong customer relationships,” said Jim Williams, President at KSA Lighting & Controls, in a press release “Given the history between our two organizations, our shared territory borders and mutual customers, this merger is a win for both agencies. Serving as vice president of the central Illinois office, Derek McCully will oversee operational excellence and strategy deployment to ensure sales efforts drive growth. “With the strength of our internal resources combined with our growing sales and support infrastructure, we immediately become more relevant in central Illinois. Our increasing bandwidth will allow us to deliver exceptional results to all customers across the market.”

KSA said in the release that it will be investing in additional resources around controls, application engineering, specification and design and sales growth of lighting and controls products in targeted vertical markets. A separate press release said KGA will support its representation of the Acuity line in Iowa and with satellite offices strategically placed around the state.