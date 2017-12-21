LeBron James Lights $23 Million LA Mansion with ADG Lighting Products

ADG Lighting recently scored a high-profile trophy job -- LeBron James’ new 16,000-sq-ft spec mansion in the posh LA suburb of Brentwood, CA. An ADG Lighting press release said, “The contemporary European-styled home, with eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, features custom lighting by ADG. All exterior sconces and pendants were designed and manufactured by the firm, in addition to the lighting in the kitchen, dining room, master bathroom, and kitchen. They also designed the brass bathroom mirrors with ball lights in the powder room. The 16,000 square foot home is located on North Tigertail Drive in Brentwood, and comes complete with a steam room, elevator, home theater, and massage room.

The release said Gerald Olesker, founder and CEO of ADG Lighting, worked with interior designer Tiffany Harris of Tiffany Harris Design and listing agent Santiago Arana of The Agency. “This home was simply a masterpiece of European elegance,” said Olesker in the release. “We’re thrilled that LeBron will be able to enjoy all the beauty the home has to offer.”