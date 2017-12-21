Menu
Lebron_Mansion.jpg ADG Lighting
Green Market>Lighting

LeBron James Lights $23 Million LA Mansion with ADG Lighting Products

ADG Lighting says the contemporary European-styled home, with eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, has custom ADG exterior sconces and pendants, as well as ADG lighting in the kitchen, dining room, master bathroom and kitchen.

ADG Lighting recently scored a high-profile trophy job -- LeBron James’ new 16,000-sq-ft spec mansion in the posh LA suburb of Brentwood, CA. An ADG Lighting press release said, “The contemporary European-styled home, with eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, features custom lighting by ADG. All exterior sconces and pendants were designed and manufactured by the firm, in addition to the lighting in the kitchen, dining room, master bathroom, and kitchen. They also designed the brass bathroom mirrors with ball lights in the powder room. The 16,000 square foot home is located on North Tigertail Drive in Brentwood, and comes complete with a steam room, elevator, home theater, and massage room.

The release said Gerald Olesker, founder and CEO of ADG Lighting, worked with interior designer Tiffany Harris of Tiffany Harris Design and listing agent Santiago Arana of The Agency. “This home was simply a masterpiece of European elegance,” said Olesker in the release. “We’re thrilled that LeBron will be able to enjoy all the beauty the home has to offer.”

ADG Lighting

A dining room fit for one of the kings of basketball features a custom chandelier designed by ADG Lighting.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Knuffke_Wattstopper
Wattstopper’s Knuffke Volunteer for Executive Post at Lighting Controls Association
Dec 18, 2017
Zumtobel lighting in Oslo airport extension
Oslo Airport Extension Lighting Leads to Opportunity
Dec 13, 2017
2017 Rock Tree
Cooper Electric Lights Up Rockefeller Center Tree
Dec 04, 2017
SESCO Lighting Opens New Headquarters
Dec 04, 2017