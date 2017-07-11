Menu
LightFair Puts Out Call for Speakers at 2018 event next May in Chicago

LightFair just put out a call for speakers for its 2018 conference in Chicago at McCormick Place May 6–10, 2018.

LightFair just put out a call for speakers for its 2018 conference in Chicago at McCormick Place May 6–10, 2018. For the 2018 LightFair Conference, experts are invited to submit ideas to share expertise and experience within the following focus areas: Lifeforms, Environments, Influences and Practices.  These topics may be addressed in the context of Inspiration, Applications, Research, Design and/or Tools & Technologies.

Experts from various industries such as lighting, architecture, design, technology, engineering, facility management, government, healthcare, hospitality, alternative energy including solar power, security, transportation and more are encouraged to submit proposals for consideration at the LFI 2018 Conference. Courses range in level (all levels, foundational, intermediate and advanced) and length (60-Minute Sessions, 90-Minute Seminars, 3-Hour Workshops, 1-Day Courses, 2-Day Courses, Tours and Forums). For more information on speaking at LightFair, click here.

 

