Lighting Showcases Design Firm's San Francisco Offices

Global architecture and design firm Perkins+Will was looking to showcase its design abilities for corporate clients and its commitment to environmental stewardship as it prepared the interior design of its new San Francisco office at 2 Bryant, a 21,000 square foot space on the Embarcadero overlooking San Francisco Bay.

The firm used an open floorplan, which presents challenges for lighting designers. “With few physical features to delineate workspaces, light fixtures must help