Menu
The lighting showroom at Warshauer Electric39s Lighting Design Center in Tinton Falls NJ helps them promote and merchandise Lutronrsquos full line of shading solutions including dual roller shades blackouts Triathlon pleated venetians draperies and romans Photo courtesy of Lutron Electronics

The lighting showroom at Warshauer Electric's Lighting Design Center in Tinton Falls, NJ, helps them promote and merchandise Lutron’s full line of shading solutions including dual roller shades, blackouts, Triathlon, pleated, venetians, draperies and romans.

Green Market>Lighting

Lutron Electronics Recognizes Lighting Showroom Excellence

Now in their sixth year, Lutron’s 5-Star awards recognize exclusive lighting showrooms that are the ultimate destination for showcasing Lutron products.

Lutron Electronics, Coopersburg, PA, announced the winners of its 2016 5-Star Lighting Showroom Awards. The awards honor lighting showrooms that provide an immersive experience for customers to see and feel Lutron products, actively engaging and intriguing their clients. These honorees join an elite group of only 48 showrooms awarded this honor since the program’s inception. Winners were recently announced at an awards dinner held during this year’s Lightovation event in Dallas, Texas.<

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Bulletin Board
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Study Examines Role of Color Shift in LED Lifespan
Jun 14, 2017
Health Store Turns to Lighting to Convey Wellness
Health Store Turns to Lighting to Convey Wellness
Jun 13, 2017
BagozziStartLighting
Bagozzi Joins Start Lighting as Director of Sales
Jun 12, 2017
GE Lighting to Be Sold
Jun 09, 2017