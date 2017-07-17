NAILD Launches Lighting Controls Training

The National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD), Princeton Junction, N.J., has opened registration for its Lighting Specialist-Controls certificate training. Students who want to boost company sales and profit margins can register by clicking here. Registrants must have already completed the Lighting Specialist I training.

“LS-C is the perfect complement to NAILD’s best-in-class training programs,” said Robin Watt, NAILD’s president. “Whether you are relatively new to the industry or have been selling lighting for decades, we all need to get up to speed on this new technology in order to effectively serve our customers.”

NAILD says, “LS-C is a brand-agnostic and technology-neutral training program covering the basics of lighting control that allows distributors to speak to customers and suppliers with competence and confidence. The on-demand, online training program is supported by workbook exercises, hands-on activities, online quizzes, in-house coaching and a final exam. Those who successfully complete the course will become LS-C certified.”

Click here for more information on all of NAILD’s training programs.