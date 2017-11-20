Nora Lighting Featured in St. Jude Dream Home

Nora Lighting was a featured supplier of LED downlights for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home in Las Vegas. The Dream Home Giveaway raised more than $850,000 in ticket sales for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The home giveaway benefits St. Jude, headquartered in Memphis, conducts research and treatment of childhood cancers through eight clinics throughout the United States.
