Obituary: Gary Root, President of Atlanta Light Bulbs and NAILD Leader

Gary Root, founder and president of Atlanta Light Bulbs Inc., Tucker, GA, and a well-known leader in the specialty lamp and lighting systems business, passed away on Oct. 4 after a battle with a long term illness. He was president of the National Association of Independent Lighting Distributors (NAILD) in 2004-2005 and served on the board from 2000-2006.

According to his obituary on the Wages & Sons website, his family includes Mary, his wife of 44 years; his three sons, Jimmy, Jesse and Doug; brothers David and Bobby; and several grandchildren. Gary was active with his local community, particularly youth soccer; St. Lawrence Catholic Church; and did quite a bit of volunteer work in Haiti.

 Details on visitation and the funeral on Tuesday, Oct. 10 are available by clicking here.

 

Georgia
