Oslo Airport Extension Lighting Leads to Opportunity

The recent extension at Oslo Airport in Oslo, Norway, was one of the biggest recent projects in the lighting industry. Zumtobel Group Services (ZGS) connected 21,200 luminaires, installed a record-breaking 32 eBox devices and provided extensive services. Based on the results, ZGS has now been trusted with the job of modernizing lighting in other parts of the airport.
