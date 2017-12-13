Menu
Zumtobel lighting in Oslo airport extension
Oslo Airport Extension Lighting Leads to Opportunity

Zumtobel delivered on the 21,2000 luminaire project and now will modernize other parts of the airport.

The recent extension at Oslo Airport in Oslo, Norway, was one of the biggest recent projects in the lighting industry. Zumtobel Group Services (ZGS) connected 21,200 luminaires, installed a record-breaking 32 eBox devices and provided extensive services. Based on the results, ZGS has now been trusted with the job of modernizing lighting in other parts of the airport.

