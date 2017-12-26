Menu
Suman-Parajuli-ULT
Green Market>Lighting

Parajuli Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Field Applications Engineer

For the past eight years, Parajuli has been designing architectural and commercial-grade fixtures and worked with his sales teams to introduce advanced lighting solutions and applications to architects and specifiers.

Universal Lighting Technologies (Nashville, TN): The company recently named Suman Parajuli field applications engineer for the company’s dedicated field applications engineering (FAE) organization. In this role, Parajuli will work side-by-side with the company’s East region sales team to provide world-class engineering support to OEM and distribution customers.

For the past eight years, Parajuli has been designing architectural and commercial-grade fixtures as well as working with his sales teams to introduce advanced lighting solutions and applications to architects and specifiers. Parajuli has also worked on-site to commission control systems and quickly resolve any product or installation issues.

 “Suman will be an outstanding addition to our team, as he possesses a deep understanding of how to respond to our customers’ needs and bring new products to market,” said David Skinner, director of field applications engineering at Universal Lighting Technologies, in a press release. “He has designed entire lighting systems, including specifying controls and performing ROI analysis, to help designers and consultants with challenging end-user requirements.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Kathmandu University in Nepal, and his master’s degree in technology management from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.

TAGS: People
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Renovated exterior lighting
Exterior Lighting Highlights Mixed-Use Renovation
Dec 27, 2017
Hamman_Shat_R_Shield_1025
Hamann Signs On with Shat-R-Shield as Western Region Sales Manager
Dec 26, 2017
Lebron_Mansion.jpg
LeBron James Lights $23 Million LA Mansion with ADG Lighting Products
Dec 21, 2017
Knuffke_Wattstopper
Wattstopper’s Knuffke Volunteer for Executive Post at Lighting Controls Association
Dec 18, 2017