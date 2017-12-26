Parajuli Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Field Applications Engineer

Universal Lighting Technologies (Nashville, TN): The company recently named Suman Parajuli field applications engineer for the company’s dedicated field applications engineering (FAE) organization. In this role, Parajuli will work side-by-side with the company’s East region sales team to provide world-class engineering support to OEM and distribution customers.

For the past eight years, Parajuli has been designing architectural and commercial-grade fixtures as well as working with his sales teams to introduce advanced lighting solutions and applications to architects and specifiers. Parajuli has also worked on-site to commission control systems and quickly resolve any product or installation issues.

“Suman will be an outstanding addition to our team, as he possesses a deep understanding of how to respond to our customers’ needs and bring new products to market,” said David Skinner, director of field applications engineering at Universal Lighting Technologies, in a press release. “He has designed entire lighting systems, including specifying controls and performing ROI analysis, to help designers and consultants with challenging end-user requirements.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Kathmandu University in Nepal, and his master’s degree in technology management from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.