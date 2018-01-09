Philips Lighting Partners with Razer to Enhance Games

Philips Lighting announced its first partnership for Philips Hue Entertainment with Razer, based in San Francisco and Singapore, a company that makes computers, peripherals and software for the gaming community and calls itself "the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers." To provide gamers with a new level of spatial immersion, the companies have integrated the Philips Hue Entertainment
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments