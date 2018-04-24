Portland Underground Railway Station Revitalized with Lighting

The Washington Park MAX Station located beneath the hills west of downtown Portland, OR, is the deepest light-rail station in North America at 260 ft underground and is accessible via high speed elevators. The station serves some of the city’s main attractions, including the Oregon Zoo, World Forestry Center, Portland Children’s Museum and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
