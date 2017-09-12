Menu
L'Oreal Academy, Jakarta, Indonesia Photo credit: Sefval Mogalana
Green Market>Lighting

Relighting L’Oreal Academy in Jakarta Puts Spotlight on Color Quality

At the L’Oréal Academy in Jakarta, Indonesia, where they train beauty professionals in the latest trends in the industry, they seek to inspire hairdressers with innovation and an understanding of local expectations and aspirations. Because of this, it is essential for the academy’s classrooms to have a color quality that ensures the company’s professional hair colors are rendered accurately.

To help give the L’Oréal Academy the beauty makeover it was looking for, interior designer Jenny Kartika Harto from Iconic Interior Design directed the academy to lighting designer Lenny Pariyanto of LITO Special Lighting Consultants. To light the classrooms, Pariyanto selected Soraa light sources to illuminate the space.

“In an environment where lighting is critical, requiring high colour rendering, Soraa was the perfect fit,” said Lenny Pariyanto. “Soraa lamps enable L’Oréal hairdressers to confidently select the truest colour for their customers”.

The stylists’ hair products and the customers’ hair, are now accurately rendered by Soraa’s VIVID Color technology which utilizes all colors of the visible spectrum achieving a color rendering index (CRI) of 95 and deep red (R9) rendering of 95. The lamps selected also feature Soraa Natural White technology yielding infinite shades of white revealing warm rich tones and cool bright whites with accuracy.

“The L’Oréal brand is known worldwide, and as such, academy students and customers expect world-leading training and experience in our classrooms and salons. Soraa’s lighting has helped us create an atmosphere that our students have come to appreciate and rely on in our new modern facility,” said Queentia Tampubolon, Brand General Manager L’Oréal Professionnel Indonesia. “Not only does the lighting draw the customers and students to L’Oréal’s vibrant products, it also creates the perfect atmosphere for students to be inspired.”

TAGS: Bulletin Board
