Menu
Green Market>Lighting

SESCO Lighting Expands into Alabama with Acquisition of G2 Lighting

SESCO said it’s the nation’s largest lighting manufacturers’ representative company, with more than 250 employees and annual sales approaching $300 million.

SESCO Lighting is pleased to announce it is expanding its reach with the acquisition of the G2 Lighting Agency, based in Birmingham, AL. Todd Langner, president/CEO of SESCO Lighting, said in a press release, “Today more than ever, this acquisition helps support our growing sales efforts. This opportunity creates a unified specification, contractor and distributor support structure over our entire footprint. From a geographical standpoint, our now contiguous footprint bolsters our presence in both the greater Atlanta and Gulf Coast markets.”

Marshall Graham, SESCO’s Chairman, added, “When looking at this acquisition, it quickly became apparent that Shannon Godwin and the team at G2 Lighting were an extraordinarily good fit for SESCO.  The fact that SESCO and G2 Lighting are both specification driven companies made Shannon’s team the obvious choice.”

Shannon Godwin, president of G2 Lighting added, “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity the SESCO family has provided G2 Lighting Agency and its employees. I am very thankful to the outstanding manufacturers and staff who supported G2 Lighting Agency over the last several years. I owe a debt of gratitude to the specifiers, distributors and contractors who supported G2 and we all look forward to a new beginning as we join the SESCO family!”  The G2 Lighting Agency and its employees will be integrated into SESCO over the next month.

SESCO said it’s the nation’s largest lighting manufacturers’ representative company, with more than 250 employees and annual sales approaching $300 million.  Founded in 1967 by Mike Segal and this year celebrating 50 years in business, SESCO Lighting, an ESOP, is now 100% employee owned with 14 branch offices and eight support divisions.

TAGS: Alabama Rep News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Osram and Digital Lumens logos
Osram Buys Digital Lumens for Industrial IoT Platform Growth
Aug 24, 2017
Bay Logistics changed its Spring Lake warehouse to LED
Logistics Firm Finds Lighting Boosts Efficiency
Aug 23, 2017
KSA Lighting & Controls Expands its Representation of Acuity Brands in Central  Illinois and Iowa
Aug 23, 2017
John_Daly_Nicor_1025
Daly Named VP of Sales at NICOR
Aug 22, 2017