SESCO Lighting Expands into Alabama with Acquisition of G2 Lighting

SESCO Lighting is pleased to announce it is expanding its reach with the acquisition of the G2 Lighting Agency, based in Birmingham, AL. Todd Langner, president/CEO of SESCO Lighting, said in a press release, “Today more than ever, this acquisition helps support our growing sales efforts. This opportunity creates a unified specification, contractor and distributor support structure over our entire footprint. From a geographical standpoint, our now contiguous footprint bolsters our presence in both the greater Atlanta and Gulf Coast markets.”

Marshall Graham, SESCO’s Chairman, added, “When looking at this acquisition, it quickly became apparent that Shannon Godwin and the team at G2 Lighting were an extraordinarily good fit for SESCO. The fact that SESCO and G2 Lighting are both specification driven companies made Shannon’s team the obvious choice.”

Shannon Godwin, president of G2 Lighting added, “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity the SESCO family has provided G2 Lighting Agency and its employees. I am very thankful to the outstanding manufacturers and staff who supported G2 Lighting Agency over the last several years. I owe a debt of gratitude to the specifiers, distributors and contractors who supported G2 and we all look forward to a new beginning as we join the SESCO family!” The G2 Lighting Agency and its employees will be integrated into SESCO over the next month.

SESCO said it’s the nation’s largest lighting manufacturers’ representative company, with more than 250 employees and annual sales approaching $300 million. Founded in 1967 by Mike Segal and this year celebrating 50 years in business, SESCO Lighting, an ESOP, is now 100% employee owned with 14 branch offices and eight support divisions.