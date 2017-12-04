SESCO Lighting Opens New Headquarters

SESCO Lighting, Maitland, FL, has opened its new 16,000 sq. ft. headquarters. The company, which promotes itself as the nation’s largest lighting manufacturers’ representative agency with nearly $300 million in annual revenue, has exclusive rights to sell lighting products in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Puerto Rico. SESCO also provides lighting for projects in many foreign countries.

“This headquarters relocation is an important milestone for our company and a necessary step to meet SESCO’s requirements as America’s leading lighting manufacturers’ representative agency,” said Todd Langner, CEO, SESCO Lighting in a press release. “We’ve also refreshed our branding and our business model is strategically organized to maximum internal efficiency and bolster customer service in the midst of rapid growth.”

“Our primary fiscal goal is to achieve $500 million in annual lighting sales by 2020,” said Mike Segal, founder and director of training, SESCO Lighting. “We embrace the responsibility of being industry leaders and 50 years in business is a major accomplishment that is a source of pride for our employees, who are also the owners of the company.”

SESCO has several divisions concentrating on different aspects of its business. SESCO Global Lighting supplies projects in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Energy Division retrofits existing buildings and new construction with energy-saving technologies, while the Distributor Solutions Group builds the electrical distributor channel to garner greater allocations of distributor stock. SESCO’s National Accounts Division focuses on large, repeat business across major sectors and the company’s Public Sector Division includes DOT-driven projects and opportunities through local/regional governments.

The company was founded 50 years ago and is 100 percent employee-owned. It has 14 branch offices, eight support divisions and 260 employees.