Start Lighting Grows Again

Start Lighting, Denver, CO, a commercial and industrial lighting company, recently consolidated three remote warehouses into one larger warehouse. The new space increases the company’s warehouse space by 150%, enabling it to further service distributor needs and ensure high fill rates. The company is now located at 14 Inverness Dr. East Suite F-156, Englewood, CO 80112. The phone number is (866) 862-9352.

According to Jason Barbour, Start Lighting’s CEO, “We needed to make the investment into the expanded space to support today’s growth and enable us to prepare for the next phase. Additionally, the added space provides us a dedicated area for fixture modification and additional office space to support our Engineered Lighting Solutions group.”

In conjunction with the expansion, Start Lighting introduced its first print catalog. This new, 48-page catalog covers 16 product categories. Said Barbour, “As a technology-oriented company driven to support the channel we initially wanted to place our product catalog online," Barbour said in a press release. "While our website traffic is great we were having requests for a print catalog. Not to say that some are ‘old school,’ but we want to serve all of our customers however they’d like to be served. I’m very proud of our catalog and the accompanying one-page product overview we produced.”

The catalog and one-page overview are available in PDF forms at www.start-lighting.com/resources or can be requested by contacting Nicole Bagozzi, director of sales, at [email protected].