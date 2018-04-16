Stockton Named Hubbell Lighting's VP of Sales, Commercial Markets

Hubbell Lighting (Greenville, SC): Chris Stockton has been named VP of Sales, Commercial Markets for Hubbell Lighting and will oversee all Hubbell Lighting Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Sales, as well as National Accounts, Security Lighting and International Markets. He will report to Kevin Poyck, group president, Hubbell Lighting.

Stockton joined Hubbell in March 2010 and has held various sales leadership positions including most recently, VP of National Accounts and Strategic Markets. He has held senior sales management roles at Grainger and GE Lighting Systems.

“One of my primary goals is to help Hubbell Lighting’s portfolio of agents grow their business,” said Stockton in the press release. “I plan to accomplish this by developing a culture of partnership that is rooted in flexibility and support. The ability our agents to write a specification is paramount to success. The mutual growth will come by identifying precise opportunities that are aligned with our strengths. Hubbell Lighting’s C&I business will capitalize on the digitization of its product assets to give not only agents, but distributors as well, an added boost that will contribute to sales momentum and establish Hubbell as the easiest lighting company to do business with.”

Stockton concluded by saying, “Deeper controls integration is one of those paths to mutually-beneficial growth. It’s more than just selling the end-user on the ability to control the fixture. The most efficient control solution that performs as advertised will determine the winners. The new offerings available from Hubbell Control Solutions are crucial to the strategy.”