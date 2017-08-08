Tokyo Glass Art Exhibit Glitters Under New Light

A stunning glass arts exhibition at the Pola Museum Annex in Tokyo, Japan, presents glass artworks by Mika Aoki. Presenting the artwork depended on accurate color rendering. A new lighting system using the latest lighting equipment from Soraa, Fremont, CA, set the right ambiance for experiencing the artwork.

“Mika Aoki’s unifying theme is 'expressing the conditions of life', such as living, dying, movement, growth, and evolution, through glass. Lighting is a critical factor for creating her original, unique world. You must have true, accurate colors to bring out the best in the glass,” said Hiroki Obana, lighting designer at Solid Lighting, who had to job of lighting the space.

To illuminate ‘The Forest That Leads To You’ glass exhibit Soraa’s Vivid line of lamps were chosen by, Aoki and Solid Lighting based on the lamps’ “tight beam control, outstanding color, and crisp whiteness rendering, unveiling the truest colors possible,” the company said in a release.

“Lighting is a very important factor in tuning an optimal setting for the glass. Soraa’s white rendering generates the gentle and soft ‘innocence’ atmosphere I wanted,” Aoki said. "Soraa provides a consistency to the exhibit, even when the lamps are dimmed, revealing dynamic surfaces and coloring throughout the entire environment."

Soraa’s lighting has won a number of art and historical museum projects, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Nicolas Sursock Museum in Beirut, Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and Historical Museum of Bamberg in Germany.