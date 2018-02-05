Warner to Lead Leviton’s Lighting Business Unit

Leviton Manufacturing Co. (Melville, NY): Philip Warner is now VP and general manager of the company’s Lighting Business Unit. Warner will replace the business unit’s current VP and general manager, John Ranshaw, who will be retiring on Feb. 23.

“We are excited that Philip will be joining us in this role to further build, lead and drive the Leviton Lighting Business Unit,” said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton’s president and COO, in the press release. “With Philip having more than 25 years of experience in the lighting industry, both in Europe and the Americas, we look forward to having him work with the broader leadership team to aggressively drive the division’s overall strategy and vision, a core pillar of he company’s growth plan and continued success.”

Warner joins Leviton from OSRAM, where he was VP and general manager for the Americas region of OSRAM Global Management and focused on strengthening OSRAM’s leadership across all areas of integrated building eco systems as well as redefining the organization’s technologies and business models.

The Leviton Lighting Business Unit was established in April 2017, combining the capabilities of JCC, ConTech Lighting, Birchwood Lighting and Intense Lighting to deliver the broadest portfolio of innovative, high-performance and sustainable lighting solutions and fixtures in the industry. In addition to leading the business, Warner will be responsible for scaling the business through new channel development and expansion of current partnerships, increasing profitability and productivity, and streamlining processes.