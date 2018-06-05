Warshauer Matches RAB Lighting Inc.’s $10,000 Impact Grant for Student Farm at Rutgers University Gardens

Warshauer Electric Supply, Tinton Falls, NJ, and RAB Lighting worked together to get a $10,000 RAB impact grant for the Student Farm at Rutgers University Gardens.

Jim Warshauer, president of Warshauer Electric, nominated the Rutgers facility to get the RAB grant to help fund a designated project. The RAB sponsorship provides RAB employee volunteers for on-site volunteering, skills-based volunteering, or grant-related volunteering. Scott Buckley, RAB Lighting’s director of marketing, said his company is proud to support the educational programs and social outreach associated with the Student Farm at Rutgers Gardens.

Jim Warshauer said in the press release, “Due to my wife, Mary, being the National Garden Club’s first vice president, it was a natural for me to pair up with an industry leading manufacturer to donate to the Student Farm at Rutgers University.” Jim and Mary matched RAB Lighting Inc.’s $10,000 grant, resulting in Rutgers Gardens receiving a $20,000 donation to spend on their project.