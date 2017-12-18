Wattstopper’s Knuffke Volunteer for Executive Post at Lighting Controls Association

Legrand Building Control Systems Division (San Jose CA): Wattstopper Systems Vice President Charles Knuffke has been appointed Vice Chair of the Lighting Controls Association (LCA). The LCA is a council of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association dedicated to informing the professional lighting community about lighting control technology.

For the past 30 years, Knuffke has educated and worked closely with engineers, contractors, distributors, and building owners to design, install, and startup lighting control systems for almost every type of commercial and industrial project. His most recent focus is advancing the line of Wattstopper Digital Lighting Management (DLM) products.

The LCA also re-elected Gary Meshberg, as the chair of the board for the 2018-2019 term. Maria Northrup of NEMA will serve as the executive director, secretary and treasurer while Craig DiLouie, principal of ZING Communication Inc. will serve as the education director.