Menu
Business Management>Management

Omni Cable Breaks the Mold

Omni Cable has become an authorized distributor of Square D and Eaton molded-case circuit breakers.

Wire and cable master distributor Omni Cable, headquartered in West Chester, PA, has signed agreements with two of the industry’s largest manufacturers of molded case circuit breakers (MCCBs) making Omni an authorized distributor. Both Eaton Corp., Cleveland, and Schneider Electric, Andover, MA, authorized Omni Cable to sell their MCCBs, a move that positions Omni as an approved source, reducing the market incentives for distributors to buy products from unauthorized resellers.

<

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Surplus Dealers Step Up
May 01, 2009
Eaton Raises Awareness of Electrical Counterfeiting
May 13, 2013
Counterfeits in the Electrical Market: The Fight Goes On
Sep 11, 2013
Sunny Side Up: The electrical industry's economic indicators look strong for the rest of 2017
Sunny Side Up: The electrical industry's economic indicators look strong for the rest of 2017
Jun 13, 2017