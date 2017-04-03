Omni Cable Breaks the Mold

Wire and cable master distributor Omni Cable, headquartered in West Chester, PA, has signed agreements with two of the industry’s largest manufacturers of molded case circuit breakers (MCCBs) making Omni an authorized distributor. Both Eaton Corp., Cleveland, and Schneider Electric, Andover, MA, authorized Omni Cable to sell their MCCBs, a move that positions Omni as an approved source, reducing the market incentives for distributors to buy products from unauthorized resellers.