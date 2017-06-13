Sunny Side Up: The electrical industry's economic indicators look strong for the rest of 2017

As we go to press, we are just a month shy of being half way through this year. As you read this, you have five months’ year-to-date sales and probably can already see how your year is going to wind up.
We can share with you how we see the electrical distributor market progressing so you can benchmark and track your company’s performance. We track industry sales every month.
Tracking 2017
We are more optimistic at this point than we were at th
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments