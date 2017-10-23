IMARK Announces 2016-2017 Distinguished Performance Awards

IMARK Group recognized the following IMARK distributor members for distinguished performance in 2016-2017. The award winners were announced on Oct.16.

DISTRIBUTOR MEMBER AWARDS

The members listed below were recognized (based on objective criteria tracked by IMARK HQ) for their effective implementation of IMARK marketing and training programs and their exemplary support of IMARK preferred suppliers. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories (A, AA, AAA) with 'A' being relatively smaller companies and 'AAA' being relatively larger.

Member(s) of the Year (A, AA, AAA (tie)): Gordon Electric Supply, Inc., Kankakee, IL; Kansas City Electric Supply Co, Lenexa, KS; and Crescent Electric Supply Company, East Dubuque, IL and Loeb Electric Supply, Columbus, OH.

Purchasing Power Award (A, AA, AAA): Cline-Holder Electric Supply, Elizabethton, TN; Franklin Electric Company, Moorestown, NJ; and Summit Electric Supply, Albuquerque, NM.

Excellence in Sales and Marketing (A, AA, AAA): City Electric Supply, LLC, Jersey City, NJ; Sequel Electrical Supply, Meridian, MS; and Elliott Electric Supply, Inc., Nacogdoches, TX,

GainShare Achievement Award (A, AA, AAA): Cregger Company, Inc., West Columbia, SC; St. Louis Metro Electric Supply, Inc., St. Louis, MO; and Walters Wholesale Electric, Signal Hill, CA

SUPPLIER AWARDS

The IMARK preferred suppliers listed below were recognized based on the results of a member ranking process, their effective implementation of IMARK marketing, communications, training programs, product management and their exemplary support of IMARK members. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories (A, AA, AAA) with 'A' being relatively smaller companies and 'AAA' being relatively larger.

Supplier(s) of the Year (A, AA, AAA (tie)): Kidde Safety, Mebane, NC; Arlington Industries, Inc., Scranton, PA; Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA; and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Melville, NY

Excellence in Marketing and Communications (A, AA, AAA): SATCO Products, Inc., Brentwood, NY; RAB Lighting Inc., Northvale, NJ; and Pass & Seymour/Legrand, Solvay, NY

Excellence in Service and Support (A, AA, AAA): Klein Tools, Inc., Lincolnshire, IL; IDEAL Industries, Sycamore, IL; and Wiremold/Legrand, West Hartford, CT

Excellence in Service and Support (Pipe and Wire): Encore Wire Corp., McKinney, TX

Sales Leadership (A, AA, AAA): Klein Tools, Inc., Lincolnshire, IL; RAB Lighting Inc., Northvale, NJ; and Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA

The ‘1500 Club’---Excellence in on-line training: The following IMARK Suppliers were recognized for excellence in on-line training. Each company listed has trained more than 1500 IMARK member employees on IMARK University, powered by Blue Volt in 2017: Acuity Brands, AFC Cable ( a part of Atkore), Allied Tube and Conduit (a part of Atkore) Arlington Industries, Bridgeport Fittings, Broan Nutone, Hubbell Lighting, Industrial Connections and Solutions (GE), ILSCO, Intermatic, Kaf-Tech (a part of Atkore), Klein Tools, Milbank, Philips, RAB Lighting, Universal Lighting Technologies.