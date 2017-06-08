Menu
MilwaukeeToolRadiusSiteLites

When they hit the market this fall, Milwaukee Tool's Radius LED High Bay Site Lights will take on conventional temporary lighting solutions with a focus on durability and the long life of their LED light source.

News>Bulletin Board

Milwaukee Tool Builds on 18V Fuel Platform in Dozens of New Products

Over 100 editors, bloggers and other tool nerds attended Milwaukee Tool’s annual New Product Symposium near Milwaukee, WI, where the company launched dozens of new tools and job-site accessories.

Launches that seemed to attract the most attention included smaller yet more powerful drill impact drivers and drill drivers; M18 Fuel Hackzall reciprocating saws; LED lighting products for the job-site; a 12V battery-powered stapler; dust-collection systems to meet new OSHA standards; Shockwave Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits and Shockwave Lineman’s 3-in-1 Distribution Utility & Transmission Sockets; new drain cleaning products; a sliding compound miter saw; Empire torpedo levels; Packout modular storage systems; and new capabilities for the One-Touch tool management system.

Milwaukee Tool’s focus on using its 18V Fuel batteries to replace corded and pneumatic power tools was clearly one of the core themes in its growth strategy. In many cases, the 18V platform offered users the ability to run tools for a full day on job-sites without a recharge. There were plenty of examples in the new products that a sweet spot for the company’s R&D department is using the 18V platform to pack an impressive amount of power and life into surprisingly small form factors.

While some attendees asked senior company executives at a Q&A session why Milwaukee Tool hadn’t yet launched a chainsaw, tablesaw or womens’ work clothing and Company President Steve Richman admitted the company had some snafus in its distribution system, Milwaukee Tool  is clearly on a growth track. It has invested in a $35 million, 200,000-square-foot addition to its Brookfield, WI, headquarters and has grown from about $300 million in sales several years ago to $3 billion today. Richman told attendees Milwaukee Tool wants to use its strategy of disruptive innovation to hit $5 billion in sales in the near future.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
To market its enhanced line of LED work lights Milwaukee Tool took quite a bit of floor space in a threestory former hardware store in downtown Milwaukee that was the site of the New Product Symposium and transformed it into a dark and dingy industrial jobsite complete with smoke for effect
Tool Time in Milwaukee
Jun 28, 2016
BucklesSmithinterns2017
Buckles-Smith Hires Eight Interns
Jun 16, 2017
RepFiles Now Delivering Halco Marketing Content
Jun 16, 2017
Nine students from Mercy Career amp Technical High Schoolrsquos Mercy CTE junior class Graphic Design program competed to develop a secondary logo for Omni Cable Winner Roberto Rodriguez second from the right won 2000 in tuition assistance
Students Compete to Design Secondary Logo for Omni Cable
Jun 16, 2017