A Walk Through the 2018 Grainger Show

Grainger salespeople invited thousands of customers to the 2018 Grainger Show to work with them and folks from more than 700 suppliers on their specific applications.

The 2018 Grainger Show offered a good overview of the company's core strategic focus and marketing strategies. The company highlighted its broad package of MRO supplies for the safety market, its disaster recovery efforts in the recent hurricanes and fires, its growing emphasis on digital commerce, and the new inventory management services that are part of its Keepstock program for end users.

