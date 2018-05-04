Menu
Barr-Thorp Electric Buys Denver-Based Automation Specialist

CPI Automation has served the Rocky Mountain Region as an electrical distributor since 1948.

 Barr-Thorp Electric Co., Merriam, KS, a distributor of high- tech products for the industrial manufacturing, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and system integration markets, announced an asset purchase of CPI Automation and Control Solutions, Denver, CO. CPI Automation has served the Rocky Mountain Region as an electrical distributor since 1948.  In 1986, Jim Friesen, CPI’s president, transitioned the company to a value-added distributor serving OEMs.

 Barr-Thorp Electric, founded in 1923, is celebrating its 95th year of servicing customers in Kansas, Nebraska and western Missouri.  “This acquisition expands our geographical presence in the Midwest, said Todd Thorp, president of Barr-Thorp Electric. Based on the history, market focus and technical nature of the product offerings between the two companies, it seemed only natural to join forces. I have admired CPI Automation for many years and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the new members of our Barr-Thorp team.”

 Barr-Thorp was ranked #143 on Electrical Wholesaling’s most recent listing of the Top 200 electrical distributors.

