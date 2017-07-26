Menu
Border States coverage with addition of Kriz-Davis
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

Border States Acquiring Kriz-Davis

The two electrical distributors -- both employee-owned through ESOPs -- will join forces August 28.

In a merger of two major Top 200 regional distribution companies, Border States Electric (BSE), Fargo, ND, said it has reached an agreement to acquire Kriz-Davis Co., Grand Island, NE. Both companies are 100% employee-owned through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). Kriz-Davis Co. and it’s wholly owned subsidiary, Chapman Metering, will join the Border States family on August 28, 2017 (pending regulatory approval).

“Kriz-Davis Co. is a company we have admired for decades. They are a great cultural, geographic and market fit,” said Tammy Miller, CEO at Border States. “We are both 100 percent employee-owned American companies serving the construction, industrial and utility markets. We are wired the same way. As owners, we are wired to deliver solutions, value and a customer-first mindset.”

“Over the years, we have come to know and respect Border States and their leadership. Our two companies share the same values based on doing what’s right for our customers, employee-owners, vendors and communities. Border States also maintains a strong belief in the power of employee-ownership,” said Tim Berry, CEO at Kriz-Davis Co. “By joining with Border States, it only adds to the opportunities for customers, vendors and our employee-owners.”

Kriz-Davis Co. has been in business for more than 70 years. With nearly 250 employee-owners, they generate $200 million in annual sales through 19 locations (including Chapman Metering) in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri.

 

TAGS: News Watch
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ASCO power ATS switchboards
Schneider Electric Goes Big in ATS with ASCO Power Technologies Acquisition
Jul 27, 2017
Minneapolis' ElectroTech Merges with PukNet Group
Feb 14, 2017
Ewing Foley Merges with Arizona’s EDG Reps
Jan 12, 2017
Mesco39s Miamitown location
Crescent Electric to Acquire Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio
Dec 29, 2016