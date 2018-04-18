Menu
Greenlee bender, PR image
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

Emerson to Acquire Greenlee and Klauke Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron

$810 million purchase adds electrical specialty tools to Emerson’s Ridge Tool business

Emerson, St. Louis, signed an agreement to purchase the Tools and Test Equipment business from Textron for $810 million. Textron’s Tools & Test business manufactures electrical and utility tools, diagnostics, and test and measurement instruments including the Greenlee and Klauke brands. The acquisition, joined with Emerson’s Ridge Tool Company, creates a global $1 billion professional tools business serving mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor markets.

