Emerson to Acquire Greenlee and Klauke Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron

Emerson, St. Louis, signed an agreement to purchase the Tools and Test Equipment business from Textron for $810 million. Textron’s Tools & Test business manufactures electrical and utility tools, diagnostics, and test and measurement instruments including the Greenlee and Klauke brands. The acquisition, joined with Emerson’s Ridge Tool Company, creates a global $1 billion professional tools business serving mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor markets.
