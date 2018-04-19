Menu
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

Grace Engineered Products  Expands Predictive Maintenance Capabilities in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with Civionics Acquisition

Before expanding into industrial predictive maintenance applications, for over a decade Civionics deployed sensors onto civil infrastructure to identify and quantify the health of monitored bridges, buildings, ships and wind turbines.

Grace Engineered Products, Davenport, IA, has acquired Civionics, the developer of the Percēv IIoT predictive sensing technology.

In 2005, Civionics CTO, Andy Zimmerman Ph.D., and CSO, Jerry Lynch Ph.D. conceived the precursor to today’s Percēv™ technology. For over a decade they have deployed sensors onto civil infrastructure to identify and quantify the health of monitored bridges, buildings, ships and wind turbines. With a decade of insight into the demands of predictive sensing systems in the civil ecosystem, Percēv™ technology found its way to industrial predictive maintenance applications. In 2016, Gerry Roston, CEO of Civionics brought the company’s first industrial system into an automotive stamping plant where, to date, their solutions have prevented over $2 million of downtime representing a 10X return on investment.

With the acquisition, Dr. Zimmerman will be transitioning to Grace and will serve as Chief Technology Officer. He holds advanced degrees in both Civil Engineering and Computer Science and has experience developing artificial intelligence-based hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions.

“Innovation is accelerating in industrial manufacturing, and without pervasive predictive sensing the dreams and goals around Industry 4.0 will largely be unrealized,” said Drew Allen, Director of Global Business Development at Grace, in the press release. “With Civionics, Grace found an industrially hardened solution and a team of premier thought leaders in this field. It is our plan to build on the company’s success by investing in their core architecture. As with our other solutions, the endgame is simple -- prevent problems before they begin.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LA_MSA_Map
Turtle & Hughes Expands in LA Market with Acquisition of Associated of Los Angeles
Apr 23, 2018
Greenlee bender, PR image
Emerson to Acquire Greenlee and Klauke Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron
Apr 18, 2018
Sonepar truck logo
Sonepar Acquires City Electric in Syracuse
Apr 13, 2018
LEDvance building
MLS Becomes Sole Owner of LEDVANCE
Apr 03, 2018