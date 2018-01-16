Heard at the NAED Western Conference in Phoenix

Some interesting chatter this week at the NAED Western Conference being held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa, where approximately 760 electrical distributors, manufacturers, independent manufacturers’ reps and industry allies got together for the first meeting on the 2018 electrical circuit.

We heard that Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED), Dallas, TX, bought 3E (Electrical Equipment and Engineering Co.), Windsor Heights, IA, with 365 employees and 15 locations in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. 3E was ranked #36 and CED was ranked #5 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2017 Top 200 ranking.

And in a move that would put Elliott Electric Supply, Nacogdoches, TX, into the fast-growing Phoenix market for the first time, the word on the street in the Valley of the Sun is that Elliott has opened a branch in Phoenix and will eventually support several branches in the market through a regional distribution center. Elliott Electric Supply is ranked #12 on EW’s Top 200, with 146 branches,1,650 employees and $756,350,195 in 2016 sales.