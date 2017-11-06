IndustrySmarts and NetPricer Acquired by JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group, West Vancouver, British Columbia, a global group of software providers for the architecture, engineering and construction industries, announced today that it has acquired Glastonbury, CT based IndustrySmarts Inc., owner of the ElectricSmarts Network, a well-known technology platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, and contractors in the North American electrical industry. It’s not JDM Technology’s first venture into the electrical market, as the company also owns the ConEst and Vision InfoSoft estimating software packages.

The transaction closed on Oct. 31 after approval by IndustrySmarts’ founders and owners, Bill Floyd and Keith Peck. Peck, president of IndustrySmarts, will continue to lead IndustrySmarts and oversee day-to-day operations. Bill Floyd and his wife Brenda will be retiring, but Bill will assist the transition and will continue to advise the business.

IndustrySmarts was founded in 2000 by Keith Peck and Bill Floyd and is best-known in this market under the ElectricSmarts name. Their vision was to build a technology platform connecting manufacturers, distributers and contractors in the electrical industry. Today, manufacturers and distributors use ElectricSmarts to promote their products to hundreds of thousands of electrical professionals, while contractors using all major electrical estimating software packages use NetPak featuring NetPricer to instantly price out their project material lists with their local distributors.

The acquisition strengthens the JDM Technology Group with increased offerings to the electrical industry. “This transaction is a positive step for us and for the electrical industry,” said Keith Peck, co-owner of IndustrySmarts in the press release. “We’re glad to complete the sale. Being part of the global group will enable us to create new value for our customers while our technology can be applied on a global basis.”

“Our connections to our customers and employees are strong and we have extensive experience in the industry,” added Bill Floyd, co-owner. “Our choice to join JDM was driven by our shared commitment to the customers we serve and to the people in our organization. Through the JDM Technology Group our customers will be supported by a leading group of construction software companies around the world.”

Having acquired numerous companies since 2004, the JDM Technology Group has established a proven strategy for integrating acquired companies into its existing infrastructure. IndustrySmarts will continue to operate as a separate company with its existing staff out of its Glastonbury CT headquarters.

Jim MacFarlane, CEO of the JDM Technology Group, said in the press release that as part of its company philosophy, customers can continue with their preferred software and services. “Through our ‘Buy and Build’ strategy customers continue to be supported and have access to the best global technology,” he said in the release. “By maintaining the IndustrySmarts organization, customers will have continuity of service and support from the same people they are used to. This strategy makes the JDM Technology Group an excellent home for construction software companies and generates strong growth across the group.”

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering and construction industries with over 50,000 users served in 40 countries on six continents, employing over 300 staff. Its subsidiary companies include Computer Guidance Corporation (North America), ConEst Software (North America and Australia), CSSP (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong), Explorer Software (North, Central, and South America), Integrity Software Systems and Estimate Software (UK and Ireland), LEVESYS (Australia), RedSkyIT (UK and Middle East), MPulse (USA and global), and Vision InfoSoft (North America).