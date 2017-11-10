Menu
McNaughton-McKay acquires The Reynolds Co
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

McNaughton-McKay Agrees to Buy Reynolds Co. in Texas and Louisiana

The combined company will be a multi-region, Top 10 electrical distributor with more than 1,300 employees serving customers from 41 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and South Central areas of the United States.

In what is roughly a merger of equals among large regional electrical distributors, McNaughton-McKay Electric Co., Madison Heights, MI, has an agreement to acquire The Reynolds Company, Fort Worth, TX, subject to regulatory approval and final definitive agreements.

The combined company will be a multi-region, Top 10 electrical distributor with more than 1,300 employees serving customers from 41 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and South Central areas of the United States. Based on

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
JDM_Technology_ElectricSmarts348
IndustrySmarts and NetPricer Acquired by JDM Technology Group
Nov 06, 2017
Mayer Electric Supply acquires Upchurch Electrical Supply
Mayer Electric Supply Enters Arkansas Market with Acquisition of Upchurch
Nov 02, 2017
Certified Plumbing & Electric logo - acq by Winsupply
Winsupply Acquires Plumbing and Electrical Distributor in Northern Florida
Oct 03, 2017
TrueCommerce acquires Datalliance
VMI Specialist Datalliance Acquired by TrueCommerce
Sep 14, 2017