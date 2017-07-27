Menu
ASCO power ATS switchboards
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

Schneider Electric Goes Big in ATS with ASCO Power Technologies Acquisition

ASCO's automatic transfer switch business adds significantly to Schneider's existing offering especially in North America.

Global energy equipment manufacturer Schneider Electric, Rueil-Malmaison, France, signed an agreement to acquire American automatic transfer switch manufacturer Asco Power Technologies, Florham Park, NJ, part of Vertiv, the recently spun-off and renamed Emerson Network Power, which was acquired from Emerson by Platinum Equity in December 2016. For its all-cash deal worth $1.25 billion, Schneider gains a leading position in the automatic transfer switch (ATS) global market and a larger position in the North American market in particular.

Schneider Electric said the acquisition enhances its EcoStruxure Power Platform in key markets and segments. ASCO has about 2,000 people in seven manufacturing locations, mainly in North America. Its revenues in the 2016 calendar year were $468 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 23%.

ASCO was founded in Baltimore and has a long history in power management. It introduced ATS in 1925 and later expanding into surge protection, loadbanks, and fire pump and control applications. ASCO’s products are sold under the ASCO, Firetrol, Avtron and Froment brands. Since December 2016, ASCO has been operating as an autonomous part of Vertiv.

Vertiv said in a release that selling ASCO to Schneider Electric allows Vertiv to apply additional resources toward business and technological advancements in its core data center, telecommunications and commercial and industrial markets.

Schneider’s release said it is already the ATS market leader in China and the addition of ASCO makes it the global market leader.

"With the addition of the ASCO portfolio, Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Power Platform is further enhanced in North America with additional opportunities in the rest of the world. From an end-market perspective, the acquisition further enhances Schneider Electric’s value proposition in the end-to-end Energy Management chain for customers in Healthcare, Financial services, Datacentres and other Critical Buildings."

TAGS: News Watch
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Border States coverage with addition of Kriz-Davis
Border States Acquiring Kriz-Davis
Jul 27, 2017
Minneapolis' ElectroTech Merges with PukNet Group
Feb 14, 2017
Ewing Foley Merges with Arizona’s EDG Reps
Jan 12, 2017
Mesco39s Miamitown location
Crescent Electric to Acquire Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio
Dec 29, 2016