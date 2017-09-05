Schneider Electric Wins Deal for Aveva

Schneider Electric SE, Rueil Malmaison, France, said its board of directors reached an agreement with the board of UK-based AVEVA Group plc, to combine Aveva with Schneider Electric’s industrial software business to create a new global participant in engineering and industrial software.

The combined entity will be a strong global player in engineering and industrial software, with scale and relevance in key markets as well as an extensive technology portfolio, with combined revenues of approximately £657.5 million and estimated EBITDA of £145.8 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The companys’ combined product portfolio will offer a solutions covering all aspects of digital asset management from process simulation to design, construction and manufacturing operations management and optimization, Schneider said in a release.

The combination will create an Enlarged AVEVA Group positioned for further merger and acquisition opportunities to build on its scale and comprehensive industry and lifecycle solution coverage. Schneider said the transaction will enhance the value of its industrial IOT platform called EcoStruxure while unlocking the potential for revenue and cost synergies, leveraging complementary end-markets and geographical coverage as well as customers and product portfolios.