Siemens Adds Comfy to Building Technologies

Siemens has added another piece to its Building Technologies Division, the third significant acquisition for that group in the past couple of months. This time it is acquiring Building Robotics Inc., a maker of workplace experience apps including Comfy, which allows a workspace to respond to personal preferences of workers while also providing analytics for building operators.
