Springfield Electric Supply to Buy Tri-State Lighting & Supply

Springfield Electric Supply Co., Springfield, IL, and Tri-State Lighting & Supply, Evansville, IN, have signed a letter of intent under which Springfield Electric will purchase the assets of Tri State Lighting & Supply, an electrical wholesaler in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. Tri-State will join Springfield Electric April 1. The name will remain Tri-State Lighting & Supply, a branch of Springfield Electric.

“We are excited to welcome Tri-State to our Springfield Electric family,” said Chris Scarbrough, Springfield Electric CEO, in the press release. “Tri-State has a keen focus on the customer and a strong reputation supplying electrical contractors in the Evansville, IN market area. Tri-State is highly respected by their supplier partners. The family culture of Tri-State is very similar to Springfield Electric, which makes this opportunity so exciting.”

“Tri State is looking forward to being part of the Springfield Electric team and is excited about the opportunities that will be available not only for the company but for our customers as well,”added Steve Hurley Tri-State Lighting president, in the press release. “Springfield’s core values and commitment to customer service mirror Tri-State’s. With our 60 plus years in Evansville, combined with Springfield’s vison we feel this partnership will provide great benefit to not only our customers but also the Tri State family.”’

Springfield Electric supplies products to construction, industrial and OEM customers. The partial employee-owned company will have more than 325 employees with 17 branches in four states with the Tri-State acquisition. The company was ranked #57 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2017 Top 200 listing with $160 million in 2016 sales.