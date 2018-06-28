Springfield Electric Supply to Purchase Valley Electric Supply

Springfield Electric Supply, Springfield, IL, has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of Valley Electric Supply, an electrical wholesaler in southwestern Indiana with locations in Vincennes and Terre Haute, IN. Valley Electric will join Springfield Electric July 2, 2018.

“I’m very excited to announce the addition of Valley Electric Supply to the Springfield Electric Family, said Chris Scarbrough, Springfield Electric’s CEO, in the press release. “Valley Electric and its associates have a wonderful reputation and are highly respected in the industry and the markets they serve. Their culture is very similar to ours and the manufacturers Valley partners with align with us. This is a wonderful opportunity for Springfield Electric as we look to drive our vision of growth,”

“It’s with great pleasure I can announce Valley Electric Supply Corp. is joining Springfield Electric Supply Company. Springfield Electric is highly respected throughout the industry and exhibits industry-wide leadership in sales, marketing, training, resources, employee development and vision for growth,” said Jarit Meade, Valley Electric Supply’s president, in the press release. “The Springfield Electric team exemplifies these attributes through their character and leadership. We’re excited to be part of this union as it will provide many benefits to our employees and customers in Illinois and Indiana.”

The name will remain Valley Electric Supply, operating locations of Springfield Electric. Springfield Electric supplies products to construction, industrial and OEM customers. The partial employee-owned company will have 19 branches in four states with the addition of Valley Electric. Springfield Electric Supply is ranked #50 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 list with $175 million in sales and 300 employees.