Stoneway Electric Acquires H.D. Campbell

Stoneway Electric Supply, Spokane, WA, has announced the purchase of Kent, WA-based H.D. Campbell Co., an industrial distributor that’s focused on OEMs and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest since 1950. The transaction closed on Aug. 31.

Jeff Corrick, President, Stoneway Electric said in the press release announcing the deal, “With this acquisition, we take a significant strategic step forward by adding additional expertise to our team and securing new Industrial Customers, business and product lines. At the same time we will continue the momentum of growing Stoneway’s overall market share in the Pacific Northwest.”

Stoneway Electric Supply is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crescent Electric Supply, the 8th largest electrical distribution company in the U.S. It has 17 branch locations in the Pacific Northwest -- 15 in Washington and two in North Idaho. Stoneway is owned by the 160-location Crescent Electric Supply Electric, which is ranked #8 on EW’s 2017 Top 200 listing. Crescent’s other subsidiaries are BA Supply in Missouri; Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho; Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio; and Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina.