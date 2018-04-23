Turtle & Hughes Expands in LA Market with Acquisition of Associated of Los Angeles

Turtle & Hughes Inc., Linden, NJ, announced today the acquisition of Associated of Los Angeles (ALA), a subsidiary of Steven Engineering, Inc., and one of the oldest and largest independent electrical distributors in the Los Angeles area.

Associated of Los Angeles will maintain its current location in Los Angeles County, which complements and expands Turtle & Hughes customer coverage from its existing branches in Huntington Beach and Ontario. The Turtle & Hughes Southern California regional headquarters will move to the Associated of Los Angeles location under the direction of Vice President and General Manager Jeff Stroin. Aram Marandyan will assume a new role as branch sales manager for Associated of Los Angeles.

Related: Turtle & Hughes Buys Mag-Trol

Turtle & Hughes was ranked #20 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2017 Top 200 Electrical Distributors listing. The company acquired another LA-based company in 2012, with its purchase of Mag-Trol Long Beach Inc., Long Beach, CA, a specialist in control systems for the Long-Beach/Los Angeles port complex.

Associated of Los Angeles began operations in 1928 when C.D. Russell, Sr. purchased the assets of Baker Electric Co. and formed Associated Wholesale Electric Supply Co. Over the years, it expanded its local presence in the LA market, with an emphasis on municipal, county and state institutions. It continues to focus on these agencies, as well as to the international petrochemical industry. The company is also a primary contractor to several major entertainment venues and large manufacturers.