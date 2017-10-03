Winsupply Acquires Plumbing and Electrical Distributor in Northern Florida

Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, has acquired Certified Plumbing and Electrical Supply Co. Inc., based in Live Oak, FL, a regional distributor serving plumbing and electrical contractors in northern Florida. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Certified Plumbing and Electrical Supply has three locations along Florida’s I-10 corridor including Live Oak, Lake City and East Point.

“Certified Plumbing and Electrical Supply is a successful, profitable company that s