Viking Electric Supply to Move into Larger Duluth branch in Jan. 2019

Viking Electric Supply's new location in Duluth will be a two-story, 36,962-sq-ft building with five shipping docks and two receiving docks.

A recent post at www.businessnorth.com said Viking Electric/Sonepar will be moving into a larger location at 3800 W. Superior St. Duluth, MN, in Jan. 2019.

The post said the new location will be "a two-story, 36,962-square-foot facility. The first-floor footprint is planned for 29,618 square feet and will include a city desk, showroom, reception area and warehouse. The plan includes a 28-foot ceiling clearance, two receiving dock doors and five shipping docks. In addition, there will be one large overhead door in the rear of the building for larger deliveries and one small overhead door in the front for customer load-out.”

 www.businessnorth.com said the new location will also have 7,344 sq of office space on the second floor and will have 28 employees. “Greg Irvine, Viking Electric’s current Duluth general manager, will manage the new facility,” the post said. Click here to read more about Viking Electric Supply's new Duluth location.

TAGS: Bulletin Board
