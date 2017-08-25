Circuit Breaker Sales Opens First Midwest Location in Indiana

Circuit Breaker Sales Co., Inc. (CBS), has opened a new electrical equipment sales, service and repair facility in Crown Point, IN. The new facility is the third CBS location, joining branches in Gainesville, TX, and Lakeland, FL.

The Crown Point facility will provide electrical equipment, repair, remanufacturing, and life-extension services to commercial and industrial customers in the region, including steel mills, utilities, hospitals, and data centers. The new facility will maintain a large stock of low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers, while benefiting from the one of the country’s largest inventories of replacement electrical equipment as part of the Group CBS network of electrical companies. Dean Klinger is operations manager for CBS Midwest.